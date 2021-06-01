9,504 Shares in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after buying an additional 120,220 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,874 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,743 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director David N. Shane purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Dehner Kucer acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200. 41.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $45.67.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.