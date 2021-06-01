Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Hits $1.07

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $40.28 million and approximately $20.29 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00002916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 41,230,707 coins and its circulating supply is 37,750,743 coins. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

