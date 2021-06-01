Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 118,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,840,395 shares.The stock last traded at $109.74 and had previously closed at $116.65.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.39.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

