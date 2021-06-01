Accel Wealth Management Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dohj LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,950,000. Keystone Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.38. 3,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,354. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

