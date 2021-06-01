Accel Wealth Management Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 62,909 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.76. 39,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,114,835. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

