Accel Wealth Management Has $983,000 Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

JKH traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.97. The stock had a trading volume of 988,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,187. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.02. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $183.49 and a one year high of $420.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

