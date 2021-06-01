Accel Wealth Management Purchases 163 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,092,000 after acquiring an additional 38,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after acquiring an additional 37,765 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 143,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.83. 52,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,560. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.12. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $145.41 and a one year high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

