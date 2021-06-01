accesso Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Shares Down 15.8%

accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF)’s share price fell 15.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 1,800 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of accesso Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.43.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

