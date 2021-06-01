Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Accor stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.99. 11,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,776. Accor has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $8.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

