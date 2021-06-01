AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Gap Down to $26.70

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.70, but opened at $26.13. AdaptHealth shares last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 1,892 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.35, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,130 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 687,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 190,907 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $4,593,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 25.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,468,000 after acquiring an additional 237,896 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,485,000. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

