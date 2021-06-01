Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.05.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $782.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.18.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,978,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 228,234 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,925,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 30.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,873,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

