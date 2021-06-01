Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.80.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $37.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,238.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Goel sold 500,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $19,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,122 shares of company stock valued at $27,660,704 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,689,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,027,000 after acquiring an additional 170,882 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.