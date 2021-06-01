adbank 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $77,335.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One adbank coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, adbank has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. adbank has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $77,335.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00082904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $378.63 or 0.01034785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,648.52 or 0.09971379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00092155 BTC.

adbank Profile

ADB is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,071,290 coins. The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

