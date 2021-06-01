Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMD. Westpark Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD opened at $80.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.