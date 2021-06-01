Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BURL opened at $323.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.46 and a 1 year high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.76) EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.90.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

