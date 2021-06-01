Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of BAND stock opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.62.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,015.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $109,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,317 shares of company stock valued at $995,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.