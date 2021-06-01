Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46,832 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVN opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $14.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

