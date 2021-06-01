Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,350 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 422.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR stock opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

