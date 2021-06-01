Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 165,413 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165,413 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 12,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NRZ opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.92.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NRZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.