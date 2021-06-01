Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,131 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE:BIO opened at $602.37 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $425.43 and a one year high of $689.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $612.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $592.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

