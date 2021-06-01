AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.650-2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.50.

ACM stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,207. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -141.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AECOM has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.89.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

