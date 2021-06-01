Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 25,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,638,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFMD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $815.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.72.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 87.56% and a negative net margin of 144.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Affimed by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,341,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,088,000 after acquiring an additional 292,153 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Affimed by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 101,372 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

