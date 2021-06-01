AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Up 58.3% in May

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the April 29th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.8 days.

A number of analysts have commented on AGFMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGF Management from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins boosted their price target on AGF Management from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGF Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

AGF Management stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $6.32.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

