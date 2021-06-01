Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $144.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agilent’s fiscal second-quarter results were driven by strong growth across all regions served and end-markets. Further, growth in the LSAG segment contributed well. Strong momentum across ACG and DGG segments was also a positive. Notably, growth in the pharmaceutical market on solid momentum across both small and large molecule applications is continuously benefiting the company. Strength in Cell Analysis, Liquid Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry platforms is another positive. The company’s focus on aligning investments toward growth avenues and innovative high-margin product launches is a tailwind. The stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, COVID-19-led disruptions and currency headwinds remain overhangs. Also, macro weakness in some regions and higher expenses remain serious risks.”

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on A. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.69.

NYSE A opened at $138.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.29. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $83.71 and a 52-week high of $139.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,222,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at $35,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,468,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,047,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,084,000 after acquiring an additional 40,711 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.