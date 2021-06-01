Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.300-2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.950-9.100 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $308.13.

Shares of APD traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $302.84. 8,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $229.17 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.48.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

