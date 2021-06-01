Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EADSY has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of EADSY stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. Airbus has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

