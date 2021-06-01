Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.34. Akamai Technologies also posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,888 shares of company stock worth $6,321,313. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 83.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 288,951 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 131,851 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 57.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,941 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $114.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.16. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

