Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) is Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 292.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,477 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.8% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $65,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,687,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,465,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.28. 36,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.49.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

