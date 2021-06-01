Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALFVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $37.39.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.6426 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

