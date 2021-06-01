All Sports (SOC) Market Capitalization Tops $32.68 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 1st. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $32.68 million and $7.56 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00082342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00021026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.08 or 0.01023313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,647.74 or 0.09899300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00091178 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

