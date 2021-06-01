Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Alleghany worth $844,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at $1,127,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at $941,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Alleghany by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 168,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,564,000 after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $716.57 on Tuesday. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $460.58 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $696.34 and a 200-day moving average of $634.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Y has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.