Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,808 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABTX stock opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $818.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.10. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $64,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $195,216. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

