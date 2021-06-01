AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.18

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.18 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%.

In other AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $362,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 67,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 50,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

