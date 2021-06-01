Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 116,508 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 275,282 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,508 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of TripAdvisor worth $14,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $65,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,507 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,826,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $13,637,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.59.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.