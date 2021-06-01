Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,257 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $13,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,391.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 934,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 872,076 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,171.4% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,547 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 944.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 677,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 612,394 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 874.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,260,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 311,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 281,191 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.17.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.99.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

