Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 742,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,145 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $13,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after purchasing an additional 84,640 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Meridian Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 503.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,605 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 311,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,766 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.05. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $53.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

