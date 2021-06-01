Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $14.41 Million Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Natera were worth $14,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRA opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $6,354,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 20,807 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $1,941,293.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,412.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,428 shares of company stock valued at $31,693,388. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

