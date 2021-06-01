Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,604 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $13,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 88.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 465,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,127,000 after purchasing an additional 218,564 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $508,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.1% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 211,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 74,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

NYSE:VNO opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

