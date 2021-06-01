Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 339,978 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $15,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

PNW opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.57. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.