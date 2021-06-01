Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Gap Down to $42.31

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.31, but opened at $41.18. Allison Transmission shares last traded at $41.56, with a volume of 1,040 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 27,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

Allison Transmission Company Profile (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

