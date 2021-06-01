Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $30,580,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,211,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,629,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after purchasing an additional 941,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

