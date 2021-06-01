Alpaca Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.60 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00002583 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $6.28 million and $1.60 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00062575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.98 or 0.00294031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00189265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.48 or 0.01006092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpaca Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.