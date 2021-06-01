Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $228,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,651 shares of company stock valued at $95,518,672. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,416.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,340.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,027.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.