Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

In other news, Director Edward F. Lang sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $49,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total transaction of $427,684.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,812 shares of company stock worth $1,105,660 in the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $122.19 on Tuesday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.12.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.