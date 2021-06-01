Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,808 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,808 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,182 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $59,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $103.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.20.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 113.04% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.