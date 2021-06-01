Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $332,000 in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in LKQ by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in LKQ by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 347,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 98,572 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,985,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $51.52.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

