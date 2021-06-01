Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,489 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,678 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,659,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,994,000 after purchasing an additional 46,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,332,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the period. 57.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTLF opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Christopher Hylen acquired 3,500 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

