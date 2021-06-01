Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $335,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after buying an additional 908,033 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after buying an additional 470,067 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,700,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

NYSE STZ opened at $239.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.67. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.