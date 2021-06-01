AMATEN Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $660.00 (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. AMATEN has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $660.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMATEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AMATEN has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00082711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00021309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.73 or 0.01020136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.80 or 0.09780651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00091709 BTC.

AMATEN (AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

