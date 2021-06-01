Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by South Shore Capital Advisors

South Shore Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.6% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,223.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,308.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,208.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,398.20 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

